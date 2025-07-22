Pallet pooling experts IPP celebrate 20th anniversary of UK business

One of Europe’s leading poolers of sustainable wooden pallets is celebrating 20 years in business in the UK – after opening its doors in 2005 with just six staff and one customer.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IPP, which has its headquarters in Coventry, has grown significantly since it took its first steps as the UK arm of the family-owned Dutch supply chain business Faber Group.

Led by the then UK director Phil Storer, IPP Logipal – as it was then known – signed up its first customer, global hygiene products firm WEPA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WEPA is still a customer of IPP to this day and two members of the team – Nicola Taylor and David Bage – are also still thriving with the business, Nicola as strategic programme manager and David as operations director.

Supply chain business IPP has celebrated its 20th year of operation after opening its doors with six staff and one customer in 2005. L-R Andy Maddock, Sarah Hassan, James Goode, Tammy Rayner, Neil Cowley

The business now services customers across the whole spectrum of the supply chain, including FMCG, fresh produce and industrial products, and has seen its team grow to 94 staff.

Forty team members out of that 94 have been with IPP for more than five years – 42.5 per cent of the entire workforce – a particularly impressive statistic given the UK average length of service is four years and five months.

To mark the occasion, IPP held a party for all current team members and some former employees at the Carden Park Hotel, in Chester, on Friday, July 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Maddock, regional managing director for IPP UK&I, said: “The packed room at the Carden Park Hotel was testament to the success of this business over the last two decades and the fantastic growth journey it has been on.

Supply chain business IPP has celebrated its 20th year of operation after opening its doors with six staff and one customer in 2005. L-R Ellie Stewart, Adam Reeve

“A significant number of the team joining us on the night have been with us for five years, 10 years or in some cases even longer, which demonstrates that we’re a business which develops people and empowers them to further their careers without needing to look elsewhere.

“It was a fantastic night, enjoyed by all. Here’s to the next 20 years!”

IPP is one of a small percentage of global businesses engaged in the circular economy, with its pallets made from sustainable wood sources and then repaired, reused and eventually recycled as biomass when they come to the end of their useful life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demi Crabbe, senior commercial development manager at IPP UK&I, said: “The global focus on sustainable business practices we have seen in recent years is of course very important, but ours is a business which is sustainable by design.

Supply chain business IPP has celebrated its 20th year of operation after opening its doors with six staff and one customer in 2005. L-R Phil Storer, Thomas Domson, Andy Maddock, Roeland Moens

“Our circular model ensures our products have the lowest possible environmental impact but with so few global businesses engaged in this practice, there’s still a huge opportunity for this fundamentally sustainable business model to gain much more traction globally.”

For more information on IPP, visit ipp-pooling.com or search for IPP Pooling on LinkedIn.