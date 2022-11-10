Picture of Rugby Town Hall.

Fast food will not be quite so fast if takeaway users park in a designated car park according to concerned councillors.

Members of Rugby Borough Council’s planning committee chose to defer making a decision on a proposed change of use of a shop on Clifton Road, Rugby, because those picking up their meals would have been directed to park up at a neighbouring pub.

The premises, on the corner of South Street, was previously a bridal shop but there are plans to turn it into a hot food takeaway which would also see the property extended to the side and rear.

A 149-name petition along with 31 letters of objection had been sent to the council and at their meeting this week [WED] councillors decided that more talks were needed with the applicant to iron out their car parking worries.

The planning officer’s report explained that while there were secure undercover cycle spaces for customers and staff, cars would need to be parked elsewhere.

It said: “Five car parking spaces are to be assigned to the shop in the existing car park area to the rear of The Clifton Inn, which the applicant owns. Signage will be displayed in the shop to direct customers to the proposed off-street spaces.”

But a letter of objection read out at the meeting questioned whether those collecting their food would walk the 260 metres to the takeaway and back if using the car park, suggesting they might park outside instead even though there were zig-zag road markings.

Members of the committee also heard that the county council had not raised an objection on highways issues.

Cllr Toby Lawrence (Con, Bilton) said: “The site looks unsafe. It doesn't have double yellow lines, it has zig zags to protect a pedestrian crossing. I just do not understand the highways policy on this so I am prepared to take them on.

“This is fast food and 130 metres to a car park is not fast. It doesn’t make sense.”