Party celebrates launch of new business collaboration

Ruth Kelley, Elinor Perry, Amanda Chalmers, Bianca Rodrigues-Perry, Lianne Kirkman, Kirsty Leahy and Natasha Blacklock.

Guests gathered in Warwick last week to celebrate the launch of a new local business partnership in the world of PR and marketing.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Chalmers of Chalmers News PR, in Warwick, has joined professional forces with Bianca Rodrigues-Perry, from Leamington, to launch Bia’s Marketing Production & PR.

Brazilian-born Bianca – also known as the face of YouTube’s Bia’s Kitchen Show – is reprising her career after enjoying huge success as the co-owner of a marketing agency in her native Rio de Janeiro before moving to the UK with her new husband 15 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After enjoying success for her own brand through Amanda’s established PR agency, Bianca quickly recognised the potential for collaboration and the women, who hail from countries 5,500 miles apart, are now bringing their combined 50 years of experience to benefit their clients in south Warwickshire – and beyond.

Launch event at That Gin & Cocktail Bar

Bia Rodrigues-Perry has over 20 years of experience in marketing and production, working with a portfolio of international brands including McDonalds, Gillette and M&Ms. She possesses the magic touch when it comes to elevating businesses or products to new heights, through a variety of tried and tested techniques, from essential marketing advice and support through to curating showcase events and productions which not only highlight - but celebrate - the brands.

Amanda Chalmers is a trained journalist with over three decades of experience who now boasts a portfolio of successful PR campaigns through her multi-award-winning agency. Her news desk experience and bulging contacts book combine with her boundless enthusiasm, integrity and tenacity to bring the best results for her clients every time.

Working with PRs in her capacity as a former newspaper editor in south Warwickshire, Amanda understands exactly what it takes to make a story stand out to both the journalist and potential audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both women are also finalists in the Ladies First Professional Development Business Awards, Bianca for Influencer of the Year and Amanda for Professional Services Excellence and Excellence in Marketing & Media. Winners will be announced at the glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club on June 5th.

Bianca with some of the goodie bags.

Bianca said of the event: ““What a night! The launch of Bia’s Marketing Production and PR was everything I’d hoped for and more — full of heart, great energy and brilliant people. I’m so grateful to everyone who showed up with such love and support — friends, sponsors, fellow creatives and businesses who truly believe in the power of collaboration. A huge thank you to every single one of you.

"I’m beyond excited about what’s to come, especially through this collaboration with the wonderful Amanda - Chalmers News PR. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to see where we go next.”

Amanda added: “This is a vision Bianca had been working towards for a long time since settling in the UK and I am proud to be playing a key role within it. I was so touched by the number of friends and associates who made time to turn out and support us on the night and gave us so many words of encouragement for our collaboration. Exciting times ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was part-sponsored by one of Amanda’s long-term clients, That Gin Company, in Warwick as well as Ladies First Professional Development Network, based in Balsall Common, and of which she is an ambassador, and Alsters Kelley Solicitors which has offices across the county.

Collaborators Amanda Chalmers and Bianca Rodrigues-Perry.

Other sponsors included Nailcote Hall Hotel Golf and Country Club in Berkswell; Glam & Glow Beauty Lab in Hockley Heath; Art Brazil Beauty in Leamington; The Fleur de Lys Pub in Lowsonford; Dave Perry Photography, in Leamington; Leopard Spots in Leamington and Warwick Spice.

Bia’s Marketing Production & PR offers the full range of marketing and PR services including marketing strategies, branding, website design, social media ads, events planning, content creation and social media management. It also offers access to appearance and sponsorship opportunities on sister company Bia’s Kitchen Show, which now boasts more than 60k followers and 6.5k YouTube subscribers.