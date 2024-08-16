'Passengers have been let down for too long' - Rugby MP demands action on unreliable train services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby MP John Slinger and the Transport Secretary are demanding action on unreliable train services.

This follows CrossCountry announcement of a three-month timetable reduction impacting services across its network.

John said it’s unfair that passengers face delays, cancellations and significant overcrowding.

And in her letter, Rt Hon Louise Haigh MP, Secretary of State for Transport, set out her serious concerns about the performance of CrossCountry trains and the steps she expects to be taken.

Rugby MP John Slinger.

This includes short-term mitigations during the reduced timetable period, such as increased capacity on the services which will operate, and that the operator take steps to reduce the backlog of driver training.

Following this intervention, the MP has further written to CrossCountry to demand assurances on the steps being taken to mitigate the impact of the timetable reduction and deliver more reliable services in future.

John said: “For too long CrossCountry have let down passengers.

“Reliable train services are crucial to ensuring people have access to work, education and leisure opportunities across the region.

“I have requested regular updates on the progress of CrossCountry’s remedial plan and will continue to work with the operator, the Department for Transport and other key stakeholders to ensure passengers get the service they deserve.”

Louise Haigh MP, Transport Secretary said: “This is not the standard we expect, or passengers deserve, but this is the mess we’ve inherited, where our railways are understaffed and lurching from one crisis to the next.

“We insisted CrossCountry put on more services than their original plan, but the reduced timetable is certainly not satisfactory.

“CrossCountry is persistently one of the worst performing operators, with record delays, cancellations and consistent overcrowding. That is why I have also instigated a remedial plan - to improve services in the long run.

“There can be no excuse for this sort of dire service, and it will not be tolerated under this Government.”