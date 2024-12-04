Paw-some power of the mighty Zeus makes Christmas brighter for Southam family

A Southam boy’s festive season is set to be more joyous than ever before – thanks to puppy power.

Bobby Clark, seven, can find Christmas overwhelming due to his autism.

His dad Jody said: “The excitement takes over and he gets quite confused and it’s quite difficult to control his emotions.”

While most children his age are relishing Christmas parties, Santa visits, pantomimes, festive fairs and other Yuletide gatherings, Bobby has never been able to fully embrace this time of year as he finds the unfamiliarity and noise overwhelming.

Zeus and Bobby.

But after being paired with autism assistance dog, Zeus, provided and trained by the national Support Dogs charity, the youngster at last looks set to experience some Christmas cheer.

And his parents can also breathe a sigh of relief, knowing their son is beginning to regulate his emotions, with the help of Zeus.

Jody, an automotive engineer, and his partner Rachel, who works for a housing support charity, said: “He likes some Santas, though he can be quite wary at times.

“Hopefully having Zeus there by his side this year may change things.”

Looking forward to a Merry Christmas.

Jody, 38, added that Christmas is usually broken down into ‘bite-size chunks’, which means he and Rachel, 44, have to ‘really, really plan the day’.

Jody said: “We’ve had to segment the day because he will burn himself out quickly. Eventually he will go mute and stop talking.”

He said the couple use a ‘now and next’ board to explain to Bobby the different steps of his day, otherwise he could get upset if something didn’t happen when he thought it might.

Describing the incredible impact Zeus will have on the family’s festivities, Jody went on: “I think he will make it a lot calmer. Trying to get Bobby to regulate himself and sit still has always been our biggest challenge, and Zeus does do that.

“In the quiet periods, he can play with his toys and interact with Zeus. I hate to say it, but from a selfish perspective, it does help us as well. I think having Zeus there will allow him to regulate and hopefully enjoy the day more.”

Whereas previously the family would drive around their local area to see festive lights, it’s hoped they will be able to go on foot this year, taking two-year-old Zeus along for the walk.

Jody added that having Zeus is also encouraging the family to get more exercise, and they hope to spend more of Christmas day outdoors with him, while Bobby can burn off some energy.

Jody sang the praises of Support Dogs for providing them with Zeus, whose mere presence “does calm Bobby down”.

“He is his little sidekick,” he added.

“Their bond is getting a lot stronger and if Bobby does get overwhelmed, Zeus literally runs to him and Bobby snaps out of it.”

Jody added that while Bobby is an only child and finds it hard to interact with other children, Zeus helps him to form emotional bonds.

Bobby was diagnosed with autism at the age of four, after his parents noticed his delayed speech, heightened anger and lack of interaction with others.

He also struggled to deal with noisy or busy environments, and would want to be carried everywhere, especially when he got nervous.

After applying to the charity early last year, Bobby was matched with Zeus in April this year.

Following seven months of training, Jody, Bobby and Zeus graduated in late November.

Jody said: “I originally applied to a similar charity and they wanted around £30,000 for a trained dog. I thought that meant we could never have one.

“I found Support Dogs, which provide their services for free, and I can’t put into words how grateful we are. They have given us an opportunity to get something we didn’t think we could have.

“I’m not saying it’s easy – they are clever dogs and Zeus loves working so when Bobby is having quieter days it's still important that we meet Zeus' demands – but it’s an amazing opportunity we are eternally grateful for.

“If it helps my son develop then it’s exactly what we need.”

To find out more about the work of Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.