'People deserve better' - Anger as Rugby's Labour candidate refuses to attend local hustings event

A local hustings event to help people decide Rugby’s next MP has been cancelled after the Labour candidate said he will not attend.

John Slinger has rejected an invite ahead of next month’s General Election citing that they are for people who are already ‘politically engaged’.

Cllr Slinger said: “I’m focussing 100 per cent on meeting as many voters as possible across the constituency between now and polling day.

"It is well known that hustings are attended by already politically engaged people, and I'm trying to engage those people who aren't already aware or haven't decided how they'll vote on July. 4

“If I'm lucky enough to be elected as the MP, I want to be in and around the community speaking to residents directly. So that's the way I'm running this campaign.

“Anyone can contact me via the contact details on the tens of thousands of pieces of literature that have been distributed or via my social media. They can stop me if they see me on their street and I'd love to chat. I've prioritised direct voter engagement during this campaign and I'll continue to do that.”

But Devenne Kedward, Reform UK’s Parliamentary Candidate for Rugby, said his refusal to attend has ‘deprived the people of Rugby of the opportunity to scrutinise all of us’.

She said: “You’ve been deprived of the chance to meet all of the candidates together in one place and to hear what they have to say, so that you can make your own minds up on who will best represent you.

“This is completely unacceptable behaviour from someone who has chosen to put themself forward for election. How can the public be confident that he will champion your interests when he is clearly so self-serving as to hide from debate for fear of scrutiny?

“To be completely clear - John Slinger, I wholly condemn your actions. Your refusal to attend reflects terribly on your candidacy, and the people of Rugby deserve much better than you’re offering.”

Yousef Dahmash, Conservative prospective parliamentary candidate, said: "Those who seek to represent people shouldn’t hide from them. Sadly, this is what the Labour candidate in Rugby has chosen to do by refusing to participate in the planned local hustings. By doing so he is avoiding facing questions and scrutiny from the people of our town.

“As soon as I saw the invitation I accepted. From statements made by the Liberal Democrat and Reform candidates it is clear that they did also.

“It is bitterly disappointing to know the Labour candidate is taking the people of Rugby for granted. He is seemingly happy to pose for photo opportunities, but not to face the people.

“I’m sure the voters of Rugby will draw their own conclusions when they cast their ballots on July 4."

Speaking about the event being cancelled, Cllr Richard Dickson, Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate for Rugby, said: “This is a great shame.

“As a result, the people of Rugby will not be able to question and hear from all the candidates in a balanced and fair way.