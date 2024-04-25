Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families in Rugby are being urged to pull on their walking shoes or saddle up for a bike ride.

The Conservative’s homegrown parliamentary candidate Yousef Dahmash met with representatives from Sustrans along with Rugby MP Mark Pawsey, to discuss the importance of national cycle and walking routes.

Yousef and Mark met with Rob Ash and Martin Philpott from Sustrans on route 53 which, along with route 41, runs through the town.

Putting on my boots...the three walkers.

Route 53 opened in 2013 and links communities in the north and west of Rugby to workplaces, schools, the town centre and the railway station.

The route makes use of part of the old Midland Counties railway route between Rugby and Leicester and brought a grade II listed arch viaduct which had been disused since 1965 back into use.

Yousef said: “Our national cycle and walking routes are incredibly important.

"They connect communities, keep people active and healthy and ease pressure on our roads which in turn can help cut pollution. I always look forward to the spring and summer when I can go out with my own young family and enjoy Rugby’s walking and cycling routes.

"My children especially love the Great Central Walk but there are many great routes to choose from locally.