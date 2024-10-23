People in Rugby given tools to get totally organic for brighter and greener future
Help is at hand for people in Rugby who are interested in growing their own food but not sure where to start.
Rugby Borough Council and sustainable gardening charity Garden Organic have announced an exciting climate action partnership aimed at promoting ‘the organic way’ in the borough.
This 11-month partnership hopes to provide support to volunteer Community Champions, who will offer training and advice to residents around growing their own food, composting, preventing waste and using natural methods to push healthy, productive, and sustainable gardens and green spaces.
Throughout the project, Rugby Borough Council, Garden Organic and residents with work together to nurture land, inspire growing and greenspace activities, embed sustainability in gardening practices, and impact positively on the borough’s biodiversity.
Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, Portfolio Holder for Partnerships and Welling said: “I am really excited for this partnership, to engage with volunteers and residents.
"This is timely as we see Rugby move forward in its Climate Strategy, progressing work in climate adaptation in which biodiversity is an important feature.
“Engagement with residents, parishes, and communities is crucial to deliver meaningful change at a local level.
"The council must work effectively with third sector organisations like Garden Organic as equal partners, in aligning our shared priorities to deliver joint action, for the borough to continue to thrive.”
Garden Organic’s CEO Fiona Taylor said: “Organic gardening and composting are two of the most positive actions we can all take in helping
nature to recover.
“Our volunteers are central to showing people how to get started.
"Their enthusiasm is infectious, and they take part in training people up in gardening and composting skills. The idea is to equip people with straightforward ways they can recycle their garden and kitchen waste, while also advising them on how to garden in the very best way to boost biodiversity.
“Partnership working is the best way to reach our local communities and, as a local organisation, we’re delighted to be doing so with our own borough council in Rugby.”
To find out more about Garden Organic or support its work by becoming a member
visit: www.gardenorganic.org.uk For information on the partnership, and to get involved, email: [email protected]
