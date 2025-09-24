People invited to have say on planned improvements to Bilton park

People are invited to have their say on the refurbishment of the Frobisher Road play area in Bilton.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby Borough Council has confirmed plans to refurbish the play area and now wants the community to take part in the consultation to help shape the design.

Consultation packs look set to be delivered to nearby schools and the homes of residents living near the play area, while the wider community can have a say by completing the online consultation form on the council's website: www.rugby.gov.uk/frobisher

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "Public consultations play an important part in our rolling programme of improvements to our parks and play areas, so I'd encourage residents to get involved and have a say on the plans.

A view of Frobisher Road play area. Picture: Rugby Conservatives.

"Feedback from this consultation can help shape our masterplan for the refurbishment of the Frobisher Road play area and deliver facilities which meet the community's needs."

The public consultation closes at 5pm on Wednesday, October 22.