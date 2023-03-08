People invited to play, learn, paint and make friends at new gaming lounge in Rugby

Get your game on at The Scrum,15 Sheep Street , Rugby

People are invited to play, learn, paint and make friends at new gaming lounge in Rugby.

The Scrum, in Sheep Street, has opened its doors to five star reviews from visitors.

It’s an independant, dedicated, tabletop gaming centre run by Matt Hughes, who wanted to bring positive change to the town centre.

Enjoying games at The Scrum.

Visit The Scrum and you’ll find a warm welcome along with games, dice, paints and more.

Matt, who said his business is a first for Rugby, also holds popular gaming evenings from Dungeons and Dragons to Yu-Gi-Oh!.

He said: “I started it as a gaming venue, community hub and mental health check-in place.

"It’s growing as word gets out and I’ve had some really positive feedback.”

Matt Hughes.

Head to The Scrum for games tournaments and craft afternoons. Dogs are welcome too.

There’s also artisan teas, award-winning coffee, bath bombs and incense.

The Scrum is at 15 Sheep Street, [email protected] visit dtos.co.uk