Persimmon Homes appoints new Contracts Manager

Left to right: Michael Smith, Russell Griffin, Nathan Cox

Persimmon Homes has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new Contracts Manager.

Michael Smith joins the company having previously worked as a site manager previously for Taylor Wimpey for twelve years and Spitfire Homes for 5 years where he won a regional NHBC award - one of the most highly regarded competitions in the industry and a prestigious benchmark for exceptional site managers.

In his new role, Michael will provide overall direction to sites in Banbury, Stratford and Redditch, overseeing the progress of construction work, supervising site managers and leading on snagging, while ensuring quality and health and safety standards are met.

Commenting on his promotion, Michael Smith said: “I am mostly looking forward to helping bring on the construction team here at Persimmon Homes South Midlands and helping achieve the targets and winning further NHBC awards, sharing my knowledge and experience with the team.”

Nathan Cox, Construction Manager at Persimmon Homes South Midlands, said:

“We’re delighted to have appointed Michael to Contracts Manager. His skills and experience will be a real asset to our business.”

“Providing homes and infrastructure of outstanding quality is integral to what we do at Persimmon, and having Michael’s support will help to strengthen that - ensuring that we continue to deliver the highest standards for customers, communities and stakeholders.”