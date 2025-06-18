Persimmon Homes helps Studley FC look the part on the pitch

Persimmon Homes South Midlands has supported Studley FC with a £7,500 shirt sponsorship

A national housebuilder has helped a local football team get kitted out for the new season, with a sponsorship for the third year running.

Persimmon Homes South Midlands has supported Studley FC with a £7,500 shirt sponsorship – raising the developer’s profile in the area as it develops its communities in the South Midlands region, which includes Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire.

Established in 1971, Studley FC 1st Team has now partnered with Studley FC Junior teams, bringing both sections closer. Persimmon will be the team’s official home shirt partner for the 2025-2026 season – with the sponsorship helping the club to further their goals for the season.

Richard Blackmore, Operations Director at Studley FC said:“It’s great to have the support of the Persimmon team for a third year running and we’re so pleased with how the shirts look. The teams are developing well, so this is a really exciting time to be involved with the club - and to know we have the backing of local businesses located close to our club is a huge boost to us.”

Russell Griffin, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes South Midlands, said:“We’re proud to be sponsoring Studley FC again as we expand our presence in the South Midlands region. What we do is about so much more than just building high quality homes, it’s also about supporting the communities in and around our developments in the ways that have the most impact.

“Sport is one of the key ways in which community spirit can be fostered, so it’s a delight to be able to give our support to Studley FC once more.”

