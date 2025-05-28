Persimmon Homes West Midlands strengthens Stratford site construction teams

Persimmon Homes West Midlands has strengthened its’ site teams in Stratford upon Avon, with the promotion of two members of staff.

Ashley Gallagher has been promoted to Assistant Site Manager at the company’s Sonnet Park development on the Banbury Road, having previously undertaken the role of Maintenance Operative.

Harry Reeves has been promoted to Trainee Assistant Site Manager at the award-winning Meon Way Gardens development in Long Marston following his former position as a labourer.

Commenting on his appointment, Ashley said: “This is an exciting time to join the business and I’m looking forward to working with the wider construction team to continue to build quality homes on our Sonnet Park site.”

Left to right: Ashley Gallagher, Jak Harper and Harry Reeves

Harry added: “I am delighted to have been given this opportunity and to work with my construction colleagues on a site which has been recognised by the NHBC for the quality of its’ build.”

Jak Harper, Construction Director at Persimmon Homes South Midlands, said:

“We’re delighted to be strengthening our construction team with the appointment of Ashley and Harry. Their skills and experience will be a real asset to the South Midlands team, and I look forward to working with them both to enhance their construction careers.”

“Providing homes of outstanding quality is integral to what we do at Persimmon, and having Ashley and Harry on board will help to ensure that we continue to deliver the highest standards of service for our customers.”