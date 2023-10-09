“All other dancers within the academy achieved top ten placements in their competitions and brought home lots of trophies and medals home to Rugby”

Shining young stars from Rugby have dazzled their way to success in the world Irish Dance Championships.

The Phoenix Academy of Irish Dance did Rugby proud in the competition held over the weekend of September 30 – October 1.

Sinéad McCreedy, ten, came home with 3rd place in the OPIDF Open World Championship and fellow class mate Willow Bourne, 10, was 4th place.

Rebecca Forster, of Phoenix Academy Of Irish Dance, said: “Both girls have worked incredibly hard in the lead up to this event, ensuring they where in the best possible shape to take on the tough competition at the highest level.

"They achieved the prestigious World Championship Globe and beat dancers from around the world.”

She said other dancers in the academy who competed in the grade categories also achieved fabulous results.

Rebecca added: “All other dancers within the academy achieved to p 10 placements in their competitions and brought home lots of trophies and medals home to Rugby.”

1 . Irish dance champions The dancers all ready to take to the stage. Photo: Rebecca Forster

2 . Irish dance champions Sinead McCreedy 3rd place winner. Photo: Rebecca Forster

3 . Irish dance champions Team mates Sinead Mccreedy and Willow Bourne. Photo: Rebecca Forster

4 . Irish dance champions Konstance Konotey, age 9, 1st intermediate winner. Photo: Rebecca Forster