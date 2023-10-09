Phoenix dancers from Rugby rise to challenge in world dance championships
Shining young stars from Rugby have dazzled their way to success in the world Irish Dance Championships.
The Phoenix Academy of Irish Dance did Rugby proud in the competition held over the weekend of September 30 – October 1.
Sinéad McCreedy, ten, came home with 3rd place in the OPIDF Open World Championship and fellow class mate Willow Bourne, 10, was 4th place.
Rebecca Forster, of Phoenix Academy Of Irish Dance, said: “Both girls have worked incredibly hard in the lead up to this event, ensuring they where in the best possible shape to take on the tough competition at the highest level.
"They achieved the prestigious World Championship Globe and beat dancers from around the world.”
She said other dancers in the academy who competed in the grade categories also achieved fabulous results.
Rebecca added: “All other dancers within the academy achieved to p 10 placements in their competitions and brought home lots of trophies and medals home to Rugby.”