Photographers invited to give Rugby charity calendar competition their best shot

Scenes of Rugby are in the spotlight for a new charity calendar competition.

Budding photographers of all ages are invited to get snapping for next year’s edition.

Competition organiser Nigel Jones, who runs Facebook’s Spotted Rugby Town But Amusing, said: “With summer holidays approaching and hopefully better weather, there’s no better time to get out and about taking photos.

“Photos can be of anything; wildlife, flowers, architecture, landscapes and so on. They need to be local and in landscape mode, so remember to turn the phone horizontal.”

All sales from the calendar go to charities in the borough.

Send your photos to: [email protected] Visit Spotted Rugby Town But Amusing’s Facebook page for more information.

