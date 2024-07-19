Photographers invited to give Rugby charity calendar competition their best shot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scenes of Rugby are in the spotlight for a new charity calendar competition.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Budding photographers of all ages are invited to get snapping for next year’s edition.

Competition organiser Nigel Jones, who runs Facebook’s Spotted Rugby Town But Amusing, said: “With summer holidays approaching and hopefully better weather, there’s no better time to get out and about taking photos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Photos can be of anything; wildlife, flowers, architecture, landscapes and so on. They need to be local and in landscape mode, so remember to turn the phone horizontal.”

All sales from the calendar go to charities in the borough.

Send your photos to: [email protected] Visit Spotted Rugby Town But Amusing’s Facebook page for more information.