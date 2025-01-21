'Photographs of Rugby can help spark a memory for people with dementia': Calendar donation to care homes
Nigel Jones hand delivered 300 calendars featuring pictures of the town to eight care homes.
The photos are selected from competition entries and local businesses sponsor the project so that every penny from sales goes to the chosen charities.
It’s the second year Nigel has donated unsold calendars to bring happiness to elderly people and care staff.
Nigel, founder of Spotted: Rugby Town But Amusing Facebook page, said: “Many residents don’t ever leave their home; some don’t even leave their beds, so for them to get to see different views of Rugby every month, brings a little happiness.
"A lot of residents have dementia, so the days and months mean nothing, but a photo they may remember, it might spark a past memory.”
Plans for a 2026 calendar are already in progress and the community fundraiser hopes to make it bigger and better.
Nigel said: “I want to reach more people and sell more calendars to raise money for local good causes.
"I think donating the calendars is a wonderful gesture.”
