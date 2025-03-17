PHOTOS: David Domoney opens Rugby Garden Centre to eager crowds

Queues of eager shoppers lined up over Saturday and Sunday to visit the refurbished centre and restaurant, which were both extremely busy with customers throughout the weekend, eager to stock up for their gardens now spring has sprung.

David also gave a standing room only talk to gardeners on the ideal plants for spring, as well as providing garden inspiration that visitors could take home and implement in their outdoor space.

The new store offers plants, sundries, garden accessories, homeware, gifts, and the Fern Living outdoor furniture range, which is exclusive to British Garden Centres. On hand are friendly staff to provide advice and inspiration to make sure your outdoor space is the best in Warwickshire.

Look out for exclusive opening week offers and Best Buy deals on a wide selection of garden products, including 3 for £10 on Erin Compost and £3 for Tomorite. Enjoy unbelievable prices on bulbs, bedding plants and plant food, as well as unbeatable deals on selected bird care ranges and aggregates.

The store has continued to expand its offerings, now featuring concessions including Regatta, Cotton Traders, Klass, Weird Fish, Viz a Viz, TIGI, Penny Plain DAMART, Julian Charles and many more. The revitalised restaurant boasts a new menu and carvery instore for a tasty bite or cup of coffee after looking round the centre.

During the opening weekend, many shoppers signed up for the Family Card, which provides them with access to special offers and invitations to events throughout the year.

The centre is fully accessible to wheelchair users, has plenty of free parking, and even offers a home delivery service for larger items. Rugby Garden Centre is also dog-friendly, with many bringing their four-legged friends along, too.

Martin Mayes, Centre Manager at Rugby Garden Centre, said: “We were delighted to welcome so many familiar and new faces during our reopening weekend, and we invite you to discover the magic for yourself. Whether you're seeking inspiration for your garden, a relaxing afternoon, or simply a friendly chat, we're here to make your visit a memorable one this spring and inspire you with some great garden and home ideas.”

1 . David Domoney opens Rugby Garden Centre Eager crowds at the opening of Rugby Garden Centre Photo: Rugby Garden Centre

2 . David Domoney opens Rugby Garden Centre Young gardener, Izzy King, with Libby and Amy Stubbs whose family own British Garden Centres Photo: Rugby Garden Centre

3 . David Domoney opens Rugby Garden Centre David Domoney cuts the ribbon to open Rugby Garden Centre Photo: Rugby Garden Centre