PHOTOS: The new look Barn Owl is here: Worcester pub reopens following a refurbishment

The iconic Barn Owl is now open, boasting a £363k investment that has transformed the local pub to feature a host of exciting upgrades.

Introducing its innovative “Two Door Pub” concept, The Barn Owl now offers a sports bar area and a separate family lounge, creating two distinct spaces: a lively bar for the locals and a cozy, family-friendly lounge. Designed to cater to all occasions, The Barn Owl brings the community together, offering guests the flexibility to enjoy their ideal experience with no compromises.

The newly updated bar area features 4k big-screen TVs, TNT, and Sky Sports to keep guests entertained with all the latest sports action. The space also includes a pool table and a darts board, ensuring a fun, social experience. The Barn Owl has a fantastic garden space which is perfect for guests to drink and dine alfresco whilst taking advantage of the warmer weather.

The Barn Owl is a dog-friendly locals pub with a community feel. Locals can now drop by for a pint and a bite to eat, celebrating unmissable moments in the heart of the community. The pub continues to serve its popular pub favourites, like the hand-battered fish and chips or southern fried chicken burger, with a kids menu and adult options available.

Conveniently located on the edge of Worcester City Centre, The Barn Owl is the perfect spot for friends and family to unwind, whether it’s stopping in for a drink or meal before or after a visit to the nearby Blackpole retail park. Now open, the Barn Own will host a variety of events, such as Friday night live music, weekly quizzes, end-of-term kids parties, karaoke as well as a summer festival and charity fundraisers.

The community heroes chosen to pull the first point to mark the pub’s opening were Naomi and Barri Graham, founders of Stevie Stones Charity, a charity that supports families struggling financially with a memorial after the loss of a child. They said: “Losing a child is something no parent ever wants to experience. After the heartbreaking loss of our daughter, Stevie, we created Steviestones to provide support to families who have lost a child, ensuring that no child is ever forgotten.

“Through this charity, we assist parents with the costs of memorials and headstones, offering a sense of comfort during such an unimaginable time. We are incredibly grateful to Lois and Helen, our trustees, for their dedication to hosting fundraisers at The Barn Owl, where families like ours come together regularly through the self-named ‘Friday Club.’ The support from the pub has been unwavering, and we can’t thank them enough for standing with us and our cause."

General Manager of The Barn Owl, Amy Souten, said, “At the Barn Owl, we are delighted to introduce our distinctive 'Two Door Pub' concept to the community. This investment shows our dedication to providing a venue where both locals and visitors can create lasting memories - whether it's enjoying the excitement of live sports in our vibrant bar or unwinding in the inviting family lounge.

“We've thoughtfully designed every element of this new space to accommodate a variety of occasions, blending modern elegance with the comfort of home. With offerings to suit all preferences.”

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s locations range from traditional local and family-friendly pubs to venues designed for a warm, timeless country pub atmosphere offering shared good times for everyone.

The Barn Owl reopened on Thursday 27th March.

For more information about The Barn Owl, visit their Facebook page or website.

