Staff gave a demonstration to a willing volunteer.

PICTURES: Paw-some Rugby business celebrates ten years of helping pets, wildlife and strays in the borough

Two and four legged guests enjoy open day at Vets4Pets

By Lucie Green
5 minutes ago

Budding young vets of the future enjoyed tenth birthday celebrations at a Rugby business.

Vets4Pets held an ‘access all areas’ day to mark ten years of helping pets, strays and wildlife in the borough.

Visitors got to explore the practice and have a nosey behind the scenes of the Technology Drive Retail Park vets.

They were invited to try their hand at surgery on wounded teddy bear Ted, learn fun facts and take part in activities.

Practice owner and veterinary nurse Jenny Pails said students from Rugby Free School, Avon Valley and Ashlawn enjoy last Wednesday’s open afternoon.

She said: “Our open afternoon included practice tours, activites for people to try such as bandaging, suturing and ultrasound scanning on our wounded teddies.

"We had a representative from Warwickshire College to talk through careers with any young and upcoming vets, nurses or client care advisors.”

1. Vets of the future

Children gets hands-on at the open day.

Photo: Vets4Pets

2. Gorgeous guinea pigs

Little guests enjoy the celebrations.

Photo: Vets4Pets

3. Warm welcome

Warm welcome awaits at Vets4Pets.

Photo: Vets4Pets

4. Fe-line fine!

Celebrating ten years at Vets4Pets.

Photo: Vets4Pets

Rugby