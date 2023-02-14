Register
PICTURES: Rugby students inspired by more than 20 companies at careers fair

“There was a brilliant atmosphere with students and company ambassadors enthusiastic to talk about careers.”

By Lucie Green
3 minutes ago

Students from a Rugby school were left inspired by a careers fair on Wednesday.

Harris Church of England Academy welcomed companies and education providers to the event.

Twenty companies and education providers were represented, from the armed forces and public services to colleges, sixth forms and universities.

Scenes from the day.

Careers adviser Anna Wilson said: “It was great to host a careers fair again after the pandemic. There was a brilliant atmosphere with students and company ambassadors enthusiastic to talk about careers.

"I would like to thank those who volunteered to attend the fair. Our students left inspired and with a lot to reflect upon.”

The Careers Fair was one of the activities as part of National Apprenticeship Week which aims to raise awareness of and celebrate apprenticeships. Harris was the first stop on the Rugby leg of the Warwickshire College Group Apprenticeship Roadshow.

Students learn from different representatives at the careers day.
Students explore their options.
The careers day was a success.
