PICTURES: Seasonal smiles light up town for Rugby's big Christmas switch on

Rugby celebrates start of festive season in style

Rugby has kicked off the start of the festive season in style.

The town’s Christmas lights lit up the town centre yesterday (Sunday) for the big switch-on.

Families enjoyed a funfair, children’s entertainment, Santa’s Grotto, street food, stalls and a spectacular firework display.

Jan Walton enjoyed the festivities with her husband Robert and son, Sonny, 17.

She said: "It was a lovely atmosphere and great to see so many people out enjoying it.

"I loved the funfair rides all through the town; it's such a good idea to close it off like that, and to have all the street food stalls.”

Visitors also enjoyed shopping, music and supporting various charities.

“It helped to get us in the Christmas Spirit,” added Jan.

Jo Kemp, Rugby First Operations Director who organise the event, said the event provides a much-welcomed boost to the town centre economy.

1. Shine bright Crowds enjoy the entertainment. Photo: JF Photo Sales

2. Dashing all the way! Sonny, 17, Robert and Jan Walton. Photo: WF Photo Sales

3. Seasonal smiles Jesse-Renee Stanley, 8, and Micky Stanley, six, are all smiles. Photo: JF Photo Sales

4. Festive fun Rugby lit up for the festive season. Photo: WF Photo Sales