PICTURES: Take a look at beautifully renovated Stretton-on-Dunsmore pub that served community for 300 years

Luxurious living accommodation with landscaped, wraparound gardens and private one bedroom annex

An old disused pub in Stretton-on-Dunsmore has been transformed into a luxurious family home.

For around 300 years the Shoulder of Mutton pub served the community.

It remained unused since October 2018, when brewer Charles Wells attempted to find new people to run it as a pub.

But in 2020, The Shoulder of Mutton in Stretton-on-Dunsmore was listed for sale with planning permission to convert the pub.

It has now undergone a major transformation and is now on the market through Carter & King with a guide price of £999,750.

Boasting five/six bedrooms and set over three floors, the detached character property includes a one bedroom annex, generous driveway and wraparound gardens.

It has an electric car charging point and a paved terrace area - perfect for entertaining.

Tlephone Carter & King on (01788) 550066 or visit https://www.carterandking.co.uk/properties/16571387/sales

