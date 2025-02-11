Pioneering medicine, AI, and skateboarding all major topics at Warwick networking event

Cutting-edge medicine, the power of AI, and the surprising influence of skateboarding on risk and governance were among the fascinating talks held at a business incubation programme’s latest networking event.

The University of Warwick Science Park’s Ignite Alumni network met at Warwick Innovation Centre for its first event of the year – which marks the 60th anniversary of the University itself.

The network was created in 2023 to bring together businesses and associates that have been supported by or involved with the Ignite programme, which offers affordable space to innovative start-ups and spin-outs, as well as access to a start-up mentor and networking events.

2025’s first meet-up of the network featured an incredibly diverse range of businesses giving insights on their journeys – all of whom benefitted from Ignite support.

Attendees and speakers ahead of the Ignite Alumni Network event at the Warwick Innovation Centre

Joe Healey, Founder and CEO of synthetic biology company NanoSyrinx, spoke about how his company is looking to revolutionise the delivery of medicine or drugs into target cells within the body through the use of specialised ‘nano-syringes’.

Clive Bawden, founder of Governance360—a digital platform for board governance—spoke next. He was inspired to create the product after establishing Skateboard GB, the governing body for skateboarding, following the sport's inclusion in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The talks were concluded by David Patrykowski, founder of Backona, whose company has developed an AI tool to help businesses effortlessly navigate marketing data from Google Analytics.

Luke Pulford, the new head of the Science Park’s angel network Minerva Business Angels, also spoke about how the organisation could help matchmake attendees with the most appropriate investor to unlock further funding.

Dirk Schaefer, Incubator Manager at the University of Warwick Science Park, said: “We are so happy to see the Ignite Alumni network go from strength to strength, and the excellent turnout at this event shows how much our members value getting together and learning from each other to achieve greater things as a collective.

“Joe, Clive, and David all work in very different fields, yet all of their businesses have been able to benefit from the support that the Ignite programme provides, and are also set to benefit further from being part of the network and sharing best practices.

“It was great to hear from them all, and it was also brilliant to see just how much interaction there was between attendees after the presentations had finished.

“Our first meeting of 2025 was filled with optimism and momentum, laying the foundation for a remarkable year as we proudly celebrate the University of Warwick’s 60th anniversary.”

The network is supported by Ignite Alumni sponsors DFA Law, PLMR Advent, Edwards Chartered Accountants and Absolute Works.

For more information on the Ignite Alumni network or the Ignite programme, email [email protected].