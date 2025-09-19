Plan will help people in Rugby who want to grow their own fruit, flowers and vegetables

Plans to create community allotments at Newbold's Centenary Park have been backed by the council's cabinet.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The allotments formed part of the masterplan for the Green Flag Award-winning park when it was drawn up by the council a decade ago following consultations with residents and community organisations.

Preliminary work at the proposed allotment site off Parkfield Road has already taken place, with landscape architects Kova Landscape drawing up plans for 29 allotment plots, complete with vehicular access and parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And at a meeting on Monday, the council's cabinet approved £105,000 funding from Section 106 contributions to pave the way for construction work to start on site.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing.

The cabinet also supported plans for the council to work with the National Allotment Society and community organisations in Newbold to form a community allotment association to manage the site.

Independent community allotment associations currently run all nine of the council-owned allotment sites in the borough.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "This funding marks a major investment in allotment provision in the borough and looks set to complete the Centenary Park masterplan a decade after it was drawn up by the council, working in partnership with the Newbold community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a partnership which has an important part to play moving forward with the project, as we look to form an allotment association in Newbold to manage the site once it's completed."

The masterplan for Centenary Park was drawn up after 37,000 square metres of land was returned to the council following the construction of the town's Western Relief Road.

The park has won the prestigious Green Flag Award ten years on the trot.

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "Allotments in Rugby are much sought after to assist families with the cost of living and also provide important wildlife habitats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Centenary Park is a step in the right direction for those who want to grow their own fruit, flowers and vegetables."

The funding for the Centenary Park allotments looks set to be considered by full council at a meeting next Wednesday (September 24).