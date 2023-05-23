Plea to drivers after inconsiderate parking causes problems for Rugby rubbish collectors

Cars are often legally parked, but parked in a way that makes it difficult for recycling, garden waste, and refuse collection vehicles to pass

Inconsiderate parking is causing problems for refuse collectors in Rugby.

Waste collection crews have asked residents to park carefully after a rise in the number of bins missed as a result of limited access.

With more people now working from home, and others leaving their cars all day while at work, inconsiderate parking is becoming an issue for Rugby Borough Council's waste services.

Cars are stopping refuse collectors from doing their jobs.

Cars are often legally parked, but parked in a way that makes it difficult for recycling, garden waste, and refuse collection vehicles to pass.

Claire Preston, Rugby Borough Council Chief Officer for Operations and Traded Services, said: "Our crews will always do their best to collect your rubbish, but badly parked vehicles are making the job much harder.

"Remember if there isn't room for our trucks there may not be enough room for a fire engine either.

