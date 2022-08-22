Plenty to crow about at this weekend's Brinklow festival

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous exhibit at Brinklow Scarecrow Festival.

The Biennial Brinklow Scarecrow Festival is back this year and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Ian Currington, chair of the events committee, said: “After being delayed from last year due to the pandemic, the Biennial Brinklow Scarecrow Festival is back for the 4th time with a fun-packed weekend of activities for all the family to enjoy.

“For the first time in 2022 our scarecrow trail will run for a full week from the evening of Friday, August 26, to Friday, September 2. The trail runs throughout Brinklow and showcases the creativity of the villagers.” Scarecrow displays stretch across the village and are expected to include more than 75 exhibits.

Ian added: “Displays are varied and often have sound effects and even a few surprises.

“We especially excited to welcome RAF flypasts from a Hurricane and the very rare Lancaster on Sunday and Monday.”

The festival takes place on the village field which is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

There’s live bands over the weekend as well as 50 craft stalls, inflatables, children's rides, food and drink.

“On Saturday there is a dog agility display in the morning and dog show in the afternoon from Nuneaton Dog Training Club,” added Ian.

"Registrations on the day from 12pm at £2 per entry. We have an RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Hurricane Flypast on Saturday lunch time and the Sunday sees the return of our classic vehicle show with over 40 vehicles from the local area attending.”

The festival is put together by the community and the last event raised over £15,000 for local organisations and charities.

It’s free to enter but visitors are asked to park in the designated event car park which is £5 for the day or £7 to include the programme.

There’s a raffle with more than 20 prizee. First prize is a stay at Coombe Abbey Hotel with dinner.