Police catch suspects who tried to run away after attempted burglary in Hillmorton

“Three suspects initially ran away but were arrested a short time later”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 12th Dec 2023, 11:04 GMT
Three men were arrested after officers responded to a report of a burglary in process in Hillmorton.

The incident took place in Dewar Grove on Friday night.

Three suspects initially ran away but were arrested a short time later after the officers stopped a car in Eastland Road.

The three men from Birmingham were all arrested on suspicion of burglary.

