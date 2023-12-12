Police catch suspects who tried to run away after attempted burglary in Hillmorton
Three men were arrested after officers responded to a report of a burglary in process in Hillmorton.
The incident took place in Dewar Grove on Friday night.
Three suspects initially ran away but were arrested a short time later after the officers stopped a car in Eastland Road.
The three men from Birmingham were all arrested on suspicion of burglary.