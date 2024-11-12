Police discover hidden stash of illegal vapes under floorboards of Rugby shop
Police teamed with Warwickshire Trading Standards and visited two ‘suspicious’ shops in the town last week.
They seized 1,357 packets of cigarettes, 78 pouches of hand rolling tobacco and 2,395 vapes.
A police spokesman said: “The visits were simultaneous, to prevent the two shops tipping each other off.
“Both visits were going well, finding thousands of pounds worth of illegal vapes and tobacco.
“Things took a peculiar turn when, in one of the shops, we noticed something a little iffy about the floorboards.
“Lo and behold, the floorboards lifted straight up to reveal yet more illegal vapes squirreled away.”