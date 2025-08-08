Police in Warwickshire brace for planned peaceful anti-immigrant protests this weekend

Police have issued a statement on the planned peaceful anti-immigrant protests in Warwickshire this weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the demonstrations is due to take place outside Nuneaton Town Hall tomorrow (Saturday) at 1pm.

A statement from Assistant Chief Constable Claire Armes said: “We've been out and about today talking with residents and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand people are concerned and they've been asking lots of questions around planned protest activity in the county later this week.

Protests are planned in the county.

“We police without fear or favour. People may peacefully protest but we won’t tolerate criminal or violent behaviour.

“We will deal with anyone committing crime or anti-social behaviour swiftly and robustly.

“To anyone concerned: we have full policing plans in place to ensure residents and businesses can go about their lives as usual.

“Your neighbourhood officers and PCSOs will be out and about as usual through the week. If you have any concerns, please stop and have a chat.”