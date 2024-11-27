Police seize cash and cannabis in early morning raids in Rugby

Police raided a house and a business in Rugby in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday).

It was part of an investigation into a business suspected of stocking sweets, drinks and legal vapes as a front for the sale of cannabis and illegal cannabis products such as edibles and vapes.

Police were helped by the Tactical Support Team, Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team and Serious and Organised Crime Team seized cannabis, a range of cannabis products and £7,000 in cash.

A man from Rugby was arrested.