Police step up patrols in bid to cut business crime in Rugby
Police have stepped up patrols in Rugby to help cut business crime.
The town has seen a slight increase in business burglary over recent months.
The latest burglary saw a firm in Somers Road targeted over the weekend.
PI Sally Bunyard-Spiers and PS Jack Zielinski from Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team have been carrying out active business burglary patrols.
They have been engaging with business owners, providing advice on crime prevention.
If you have any information regarding the Somers Rod incident, contact 101 quoting incident 66 of 22/01/2023 or information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.org.uk.
Have you been the victim or business crime? Is enough being done to target criminals? Do you have any help or advice for other businesses? Let us know by emailing [email protected] or [email protected] and we’ll do our best to use your story.