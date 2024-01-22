“Rugby has seen slight increase in Business Burglary over recent months”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have stepped up patrols in Rugby to help cut business crime.

The town has seen a slight increase in business burglary over recent months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest burglary saw a firm in Somers Road targeted over the weekend.

Police at the latest incident.

PI Sally Bunyard-Spiers and PS Jack Zielinski from Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team have been carrying out active business burglary patrols.

They have been engaging with business owners, providing advice on crime prevention.

If you have any information regarding the Somers Rod incident, contact 101 quoting incident 66 of 22/01/2023 or information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.org.uk.

Advertisement

Advertisement