Police target 'inconsiderate' school run drivers as part of operation to keep children safe

Police are targeting 'inconsiderate' school run drivers as part of an operation to keep children safe.

Drivers are encouraged to park responsibly when dropping off or picking up their children or face being slapped with a fine.

Rugby’s Safer Neighbourhoods Team will be working on OP FLOWS over the coming months in a bid to crackdown on poor parking.

They will carry out patrols at schools in the Rugby borough to help cut parking issues.

A spokesman for Rugby Police, said: “Dangerous parking puts the safety of children and others at risk.