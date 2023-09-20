Police target 'inconsiderate' school run drivers as part of operation to keep children safe

Register
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:49 BST
Police are targeting 'inconsiderate' school run drivers as part of an operation to keep children safe.

Drivers are encouraged to park responsibly when dropping off or picking up their children or face being slapped with a fine.

Rugby’s Safer Neighbourhoods Team will be working on OP FLOWS over the coming months in a bid to crackdown on poor parking.

They will carry out patrols at schools in the Rugby borough to help cut parking issues.

A spokesman for Rugby Police, said: “Dangerous parking puts the safety of children and others at risk.

"Parking on zig-zag lines or pedestrian crossings can cause visibility issues to drivers and people walking the pavements alike. We would like to encourage drivers to park responsibility else you could find yourself receiving fines from one of our officers.”