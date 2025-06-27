Polo Club Hotel celebrates opening with triumphant launch party
The brand-new Polo Club Hotel celebrated its grand opening last night with a jubilant launch party, bringing together VIPs from across the region and beyond for an evening of elegance.
A curated guest list featuring regional and national media, local stakeholders, dignitaries, and businesses, and prominent social media influencers descended on Southam to mark the occasion in style.
The event’s sponsor, Bollinger, welcomed guests with a luxury champagne reception, while canapés and signature cocktails circulated throughout the rest of the night. Taking to the stage to address attendees, Devin Grosse, CEO of Focus Hotels, celebrated the new opening and thanked the local community for welcoming the team and their guests so graciously into the folds, while Robin Tjolle, Tourism and Destination Management Specialist at VisitEngland also spoke to the crowd.
The highlight of the entertainment programme was an exhilarating polo match at Dallas Burston Polo Club, where VIPs were treated to an insight into the hotel’s namesake and the culture that inspires it.
Throughout the night, guided tours of the property took place, with guests invited to take a look around the hotel’s crown jewel, the Empress Suite, as well as its luxurious balcony rooms, complete with sweeping views of the neighbouring polo club.
Live entertainment – including a dynamic saxophone performance – provided a soundtrack for the evening, while the likes of a mysterious illusionist offered another layer of entertainment for guests.
A charity raffle meanwhile raised £3,750 for the NSPCC – a sign of the hotel’s ambition to give back to the community. Prestigious prizes included a mini-break in the hotel’s Empress Suite and the use of a Bentley throughout the duration of the weekend stay.
With its triumphant launch night, the hotel successfully established itself as an exciting new hospitality destination, where luxury and indulgence unite in the heart of the Warwickshire countryside.
Bookings can be made at www.poloclubhotel.co.uk