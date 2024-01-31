Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new sports therapy clinic that aims to return its clients to full fitness as quickly as possible has opened in Rugby town centre.

PH Sports Therapy is run by Poppy Hartley at the Annex Studios in Sheep Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is passionate about getting the people of Rugby back to their everyday life, fully fit and pain free.

Poppy Hartley.

Poppy graduated from Coventry University with a First-Class Honours Degree in Sports Therapy (BSc) in 2020 and joined The First Team at Wasps Rugby Football Club before being made redundant.

She said: “After this unfortunate time, I started doing more private clinic work and a year later I took the leap to start my own business.

"PH Sports Therapy is located in the Wellbeing Centre inside the Annex Studios and we offer a range of services from sports massage/deep tissue massage, injury assessments, rehabilitation and dry needling.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dry Needling is an invasive procedure where a fine needle is inserted into the skin and muscle.

Poppy is at the Annex Studios.

She said her services can benefit a range of individuals of all ages.

"Most importantly, you do not need to be involved in a sport or complete any exercise to see a sports therapist,” Poppy added.

"The main role of a sports therapist is to help the individual based on their problematic areas and create a plan that is individualised based on their needs, lifestyle and occupation.”