Popular business in the heart of Rugby shuts up shop and goes digital

Gallachers Wine Merchants closed its store earlier this week
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:53 BST

A popular town centre business has shut up shop – and going virtual.

Gallachers Wine Merchants closed its store in Regent Street earlier this week.

Business owners Russ and Debbie Gallacher said it was a ‘difficult decision’ but low footfall in the town reflected changing times with more people working from home.

The shop first opened its doors in 2018.

But the store’s closure, after some five years, marks the start of a new chapter for the business.

To ensure wine racks across Rugby and beyond remain stocked, the store is going digital with the launch of Gallachers Wine Club.

A post on Facebook explained: “The shopping and hospitality world has changed so much with all that has happened in recent years. More and more people are working from home and convenience has become key. With this in mind, we are closing our physical shop, Gallachers Wine Merchants on Regent Street, from today.

“This has been a difficult decision to make but low footfall into the town has made it clear that the ease of home delivery is what people want. So, we’re moving with the times. You’ll still be able to buy wine from us, but you’ll be able to do it via our Gallachers Wine Club.

“We thank you for supporting us, shopping with us, sharing our posts and, for many of you becoming great friends. We have loved having wine bar Fridays and all the tasting events, but it’s time to change.

“We hope to catch up with you all soon.”

For updates, follow Gallachers Wine Merchants on Facebook. The Advertiser has approached the owners for further comment.

