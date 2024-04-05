Popular cafe that started life in a small unit in Rugby town centre is on the move...again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular cafe that started life in a small unit in Rugby town centre is about to open in a new village location.

After expanding their business and moving to bigger premises, Treacles directors Michelle and Tony Edkins opened a farm shop in Onley.

Michelle said: “We just couldn’t stay away from Rugby and we really cannot wait to bring Treacles back.

Some of the treats on offer.

"We are hoping our new site in Bilton village will put us back on the map.”

The business, changing its name to Treacles at Mosaic, is moving into the former Mosaic cafe in Main Street.

“We will be serving a menu of homemade goodies all baked here on site,” Michelle added.

"We will of course be serving our famous Scotch eggs, afternoon teas and yes, our famous Treacles full English will be back. We will also be offering a self-serve continental breakfast which we are sure will be a crowd pleaser.”

The cafe is opening soon.

The finishing touches are being put on the cafe in time for the April 15 launch.

Michelle said: “We can’t wait to open the doors and welcome in all our customers – old and new.”

Treacles at Mosaic is based at 14 Main Street, Bilton. For more information, telephone 07487 636504.

