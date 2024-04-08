Popular daffodil Sunday event near Rugby cancelled due to heavy rain and flooding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular Daffodil Sunday event at Newnham Paddox has been cancelled after heavy rain caused the ground to become waterlogged.

Organisers of the Monks Kirby event, due to be held on April 14, said the car park was hit badly by torrential rain and flooding.

Jim Palmer, on behalf of Friends of the Revel C of E Churches, who organise the event, said: “Unfortunately we've had to cancel our event.

“Last year, Daffodil Sunday raised more than £12,000 to support the upkeep of the six lovely ancient church buildings at the heart of the Revel villages.

"This year, we won’t have much of this money,” Jim said.

“We’d really appreciate it if you could help maintain these buildings by donating what you might’ve spent on your entry fee to Daffodil Sunday, so that we can continue to maintain the local church heritage.”