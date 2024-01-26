Popular frozen food chain Iceland confirms town centre closure in Rugby
The Rugby Central store will shut up shop on Saturday, February 24.
Their Food Warehouse Store will continue to operate at Junction One Retail Park.
Shoppers have taken to social media to share their concerns about the latest closure.
Adam Steele, who photographed a closing down sign on the door of the supermarket and posted it on Spotted: Rugby Town, said: “I don’t think the closure is a good as it will stop people coming to the town for shopping.”
Debbie Bolton said the closure will hit the older generation.
Cllr Wayne Rabin, (Con, or Newbold & Brownsover) said: “It's due to the North Street re-development of the shopping centre - new build, combined retail, leisure and living space.”
Despite dozens of closures in the UK last year, Iceland still runs around 500 branches and 153 Food Warehouse stores.
An Iceland spokesperson commented: "We can confirm that our Rugby Iceland store will be closing on Saturday 24th February 2024.
"Our Food Warehouse store at Junction One Retail Park, Rugby, will continue to operate as normal in addition to our alternate stores in the surrounding areas.
"We'd like to thank all of our staff and customers for their continued support."
