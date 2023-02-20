Popular pub near Rugby shortlisted for national ‘community hero’ award for its amazing fundraising efforts

A total of 200 pubs entered the awards which are organised by working party PubAid and the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group.

The Chequers in Swinford is one of 15 pubs nationwide to reach the finals of the Community Pub Hero Awards.

The Chequers in Swinford is one of 15 pubs nationwide to reach the finals of the Community Pub Hero Awards.

The Chequers, part of the Admiral Taverns pub chain, has been nominated in the Charity Fundraising Pub Hero category - a new addition to the competition which has run since 2018.

The pub, run by popular landlord Brian Priest, has supported its community and local charities in a number of ways - from hosting parties and a community BBQ to raffles, games and quiz nights and coffee mornings. It has hosted numerous fundraising events including a charity dog show and an annual ‘Gig in the Garden’. The donation tins on the bar have a been a long-term success story, averaging £2,000 a year for the last 36 years.

PubAid co-founder Des O’Flanagan said: “Our heartfelt congratulations go to The Chequers. Choosing the finalists from a very strong set of entries was a real challenge and those pubs who have reached the shortlist should be very proud of their achievement.”

“Judges were hugely impressed by the stories from so many pubs, who have raised astonishing sums for charities, or provided incredible support for local people. The awards demonstrate, once again, that pubs are a force for good in their communities.”