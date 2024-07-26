Popular tapas restaurant in Shipston thanks its customers as it closes its doors for the last time
In a post to social media on Tuesday (July 23), the owners of El Cafe on New Street announced that the business was closing.
The business, which described itself as an authentic Spanish tapas restaurant and cafe, had been a popular eatery in Shipston since opening in 2013.
El Cafe said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have closed our doors here at El Café.
“We have thrived in the Shipston community and are so proud to have built the connections and provided the experiences that we were able to, all thanks to you.”
The team behind El Cafe will now focus their efforts on running the kitchen at The White Swan pub, located on Banbury Street in Kineton.
