Prestigious RASE Bledisloe Gold Medal awarded to Lord Hertford of Ragley Estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The prestigious Royal Agricultural Society of England (RASE) Bledisloe Gold Medal, sponsored by Burges Salmon, was awarded to Lord Hertford for his outstanding achievements in the successful land management and development of The Ragley Estate in Warwickshire.

The Bledisloe Gold Medal was gifted to the society by Viscount Bledisloe on his 90th birthday in 1957. It was originally awarded to a landowner who achieved outstanding service in encouraging the application of science and technology to some branch of British husbandry. It is now awarded to a landowner who demonstrates outstanding achievement in the successful land management and development of an agricultural estate in England and is the most prestigious award that can be bestowed on a landowner.

The judges commented that “Lord Hertford has led his team at Ragley with a clear objective of developing long term, financially successful businesses across the estate, with a focus on the environment and community at the heart. This is a business which feels like part of a family, and to quote Lord Hertford himself, “We do what we can, to the very best that we can do it”. Ragley is an excellent demonstration of a driven and focused estate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent winners include Dr Johnny Wake of Courteenhall Estate, Her Majesty the Queen for the management of her Sandringham and Windsor Estates (2022) and Sir Nicholas Bacon of Raveningham Estate (2021).

Ross Simpson from Burges Salmon / Lord Hertford / Alice Bell or RASE

Lord Hertford commented after the presentation “I am very proud to have been given this prestigious award - I never thought that anything could top the CARAS award, when I was made a Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Society. I would like to say a huge thanks to all the people who work on the estate, because without them this would not have been possible.”

The winners were announced at the annual RASE Awards Day on Thursday 12th September, which took place at Courteenhall Estate in Northamptonshire.

David Grint, CEO at RASE, shares that the winners of the 2024 RASE Awards demonstrate the breadth of forms that effective leadership can take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From being willing to implement a novel approach on-farm and openly sharing learnings with peers, right through to speaking up for agriculture in policy and supply chain settings, each of the 2024 winners are exemplary leaders in their own right,” he says.

Five other members of the agricultural community received awards from RASE, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the agricultural industry through leadership, spearheading innovation and through demonstration of best practice.

Details of the other 2024 RASE award winners are:

· The National Agricultural Award, which is sponsored by Savills, was presented to Baroness Minette Batters, in recognition of her leadership as president of the NFU from 2018 to February 2024.

· David Miller, farm manager at Wheatsheaf Farming in Hampshire, received the Excellence in Practical Farming award in recognition of his pioneering approach to improving soil health, which began with trialling cover cropping in 2010. This award is sponsored by Trinity AgTech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Dr. Simon Griffiths from the John Innes Centre received the Science & Technology Award, in recognition of his contributions to the advancement of wheat research. This award is sponsored by Future Biogas.

· David Brass of the Lakes Free Range Egg Company won the Farm of the Future Award, in recognition of how he has demonstrated that care for the environment and adoption of new technology can work together to improve both productivity and welfare. This award is sponsored by The Crown Estate.

· Angus Gowthorpe won the Natural Capital Award, in recognition of how he has successfully built a farming operation that is not only environmentally restorative but also economically resilient. This award, which is new for 2024, is supported by the Trinity Natural Capital Pro Council.