Primary school pupils have been challenged to name Rugby's fleet of recycling lorries by entering a council competition.

All children are invited to enter the competition, colouring in a picture of a recycling lorry and giving it a name.

Competition packs sent to each primary school give pupils an idea of what the lorries like to collect from Rugby's blue-lid recycling bins and the waste which contaminates the lorries' loads.

Cllr Carolyn Watson-Merret, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for operations and traded services.

A panel of judges from Rugby Borough Council looks set to select the best names suggested by pupils for the council's six recycling lorries after the competition closing date on April 26.

Six winners will be invited to meet the Mayor of Rugby and be presented with a small prize. The winners can also visit the council's recycling depot to see the new names printed on the side of each lorry.

Cllr Carolyn Watson-Merret, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for operations and traded services, said: "Recycling more of our waste plays a vital role in protecting the environment and supporting our response to the climate emergency.

"We want to raise awareness of recycling and make sure residents know what waste to put in our black, blue-lid and, for residents who subscribe to our garden waste collection service, green bins.

"Our primary school competition aims to engage youngsters with the environment and highlight the important role recycling plays in Rugby's journey towards reducing CO₂ emissions to net zero, and we're looking forward to receiving pupils' entries."