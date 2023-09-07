Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits University of Warwick to make important announcement

He was spotted travelling in our county today – and now we know why!

For those people who contacting us, saying they thought they saw Rishi Sunak in Warwickshire today – the answer is yes, he was here!

Prime Minister was first seen in Rugby earlier today (Thursday), but it soon turned out that he was only briefly stopping there to get a car to the University of Warwick, where he announced the UK would re-join the EU’s research scheme, Horizon.

The university said he chose to make the announcement there, due to its "world-class reputation for science and innovation, and has close ties with research partners across Europe".

During the visit, he was given a tour of the university’s International Manufacturing Centre, where he was shown cutting-edge 3D printing and scanning technology, and spoke to researchers about their work.

The Prime Minister also met students at the university.

Professor Emma Flynn, the university’s Provost, said: “We were delighted to host the Prime Minister today and welcomed the opportunity to showcase some of the cutting-edge technology and innovation we have here at Warwick.

“The fact the Prime Minister chose to come to Warwick to make such a major announcement on science funding gives me a sense of enormous pride in our brilliant academics and researchers, who have built our reputation as a world-leading university on science, innovation and research over many years.