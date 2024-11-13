Private client specialist joins Lodders as a partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midlands law firm Lodders has announced the appointment of estate planning specialist Michelle Gavin as a partner in the firm’s Private Client team.

With more than 23 years’ experience in private client law, Michelle joins Lodders from Coventry-based solicitors Band Hatton Button where she was a partner and head of wills, trusts and probate. Prior to this, she worked at SGH Martineau in Birmingham, and Standley and Co Solicitors in Solihull.

Michelle is a fully qualified member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and an accredited member of The Association of Lifetime Lawyers (formerly known as Solicitors for the Elderly). In addition, she is a ‘Dementia Friend’, an initiative run by the Alzheimer’s Society which aims to change people’s perceptions of dementia.

At Lodders, Michelle will work across the firm’s Stratford and Birmingham offices.

“It is a really exciting time to be joining the well-respected and highly regarded Private Client team at Lodders,” Michelle says.

“In my role, I will use my experience to help a broad range of clients to put their personal affairs into good order, from making wills and preserving family assets and businesses through the generations, to putting in place lasting powers of attorney and navigating complex estate administration matters to support personal representatives in carrying out their duties.

"I look forward to supporting clients in making informed decisions about their futures, building strong relationships, and ensuring the best possible outcomes for them and their families.”

Louise Igoe, partner and head of the Private Client team at Lodders, adds: “We are delighted to welcome Michelle to Lodders. Recognised as a leading lawyer by Chambers and Partners, she will be a fantastic asset to the team as we help a growing number of clients navigate their personal affairs.

"Michelle’s empathetic and personable approach, as well as her experience and knowledge of working with vulnerable individuals, will be of great benefit to our client base. As a firm, we are well-positioned for further regional growth and Michelle will help to support these plans.”

With one of the largest teams in the Midlands, Lodders’ Private Client team has earned a national reputation and top-tier rankings in both Chambers and the Legal 500, for its support on all aspects of private client law including wills, trusts, estates and tax planning, and services for elderly and vulnerable clients.

Lodders is a premier law firm in Stratford upon Avon, Birmingham, Cheltenham, and Henley in Arden. Founded more than 240 years ago, the firm offers expert legal advice across a range of legal services including private client, commercial law, real estate, and family law.