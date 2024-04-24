Property focus: Barn conversion in Lutterworth presents idyllic retreat for families seeking comfort and style

This beautiful barn conversion in Lutterworth presents an idyllic retreat for families seeking both comfort and style.

The Old Stables, Ullesthorpe, is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby for £675,000.

Step into a cosy porch area, offering easy access to the downstairs WC and the heart of the home – the kitchen.

The kitchen exudes rustic elegance with its exposed beams and A-line frames, complemented by a striking array of base and eye-level units adorned with tasteful work surfaces.

A central kitchen island, crowned with a locally sourced oak breakfast bar, not only enhances storage but also serves as a hub for culinary creativity.

The adjoining TV room, bathed in natural light streaming through dual aspect windows, provides a perfect spot for relaxation and entertainment.

It has a good sized sitting room, log burner, exposed brickwork and vaulted, beamed ceilings. Adjacent lies the sunroom, a haven of tranquility boasting a glazed ceiling and French doors that beckon you to the enchanting rear garden.

Practicality meets elegance in the utility room, featuring a sink, wine cooler, and ample storage, seamlessly connecting to the outdoor space via the porch.

At the end of the hallway, the spacious master suite awaits, adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the room with natural light.

The en suite is a luxurious retreat, showcasing floor-to-ceiling tiles, a freestanding bathtub, and a cubicle shower.

Additionally, the master suite offers a versatile space, currently utilised as a home gym but easily adaptable to suit your needs as a study or office.

Bedrooms two, three, and four continue the theme of generous proportions and tranquil views of the front courtyard.

The family bathroom is a sanctuary in itself, featuring a spacious walk-in shower with a rainfall shower head, alongside thoughtful touches like a heated towel rail.

Embrace the serenity of countryside living combined with the comforts of modern luxury in this enchanting family home.

Outside, the property offers a captivating arrival via a meandering driveway, flanked by verdant foliage, a woodland and enough space for children to play football, leading to a spacious gravelled area that accommodates multiple vehicles with ease.

The allure continues with a generously sized patio, perfect for al fresco dining or simply basking in the tranquillity of the surroundings.

A meticulously landscaped garden unfolds, predominantly laid to lush green lawn, providing an inviting space for outdoor recreation and relaxation.

For more information, contact Fine & Country, Regent Street, on (01788) 820022, www.fineandcountry.com

