Property focus: Birthplace of one of Rugby's most famous sons is on the market

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jun 2024, 14:07 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 14:08 BST
This beautiful townhouse in Rugby is the original birthplace of the town’s literary genius Rupert Brooke.

Brooke House, in Hillmorton Road, is on the market with offers of over £700,000 invited.

Brooke was born at the home in 1887. He went on to become one of the foremost war poets of his generation.

The Grade II listed property, being sold through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby, was built in the mid 19th century.

The five bedroomed home (two with en suites) features a range of attractive fireplaces, beautiful Victorian Minton tiled floor, original sash windows, ceiling cornicing, original doors and turned balustrades on the attractive staircase.

Brooke House includes four reception rooms and a cellar.

It is situated within the Rugby School conservation area.

A launch event takes place at Brooke House, 5, Hillmorton Road, on Saturday, July 6 at 10am.For more information contact Claire Heritage on 07894 561313, [email protected] or Sam Funnell on 07714 515484, [email protected]

An exterior view of Brooke House in Hillmorton Road, Rugby.

1. Brooke House

An exterior view of Brooke House in Hillmorton Road, Rugby.Photo: F&C

The Grade II listed home has many original features.

2. Brooke House

The Grade II listed home has many original features.Photo: F&C

The kitchen.

3. Brooke House

The kitchen.Photo: F&C

Take a look at the home at the launch event.

4. Brooke House

Take a look at the home at the launch event.Photo: F&C

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusRugby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.