Property focus: Birthplace of one of Rugby's most famous sons is on the market

Brooke House, in Hillmorton Road, is on the market with offers of over £700,000 invited.

Brooke was born at the home in 1887. He went on to become one of the foremost war poets of his generation.

The Grade II listed property, being sold through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby, was built in the mid 19th century.

The five bedroomed home (two with en suites) features a range of attractive fireplaces, beautiful Victorian Minton tiled floor, original sash windows, ceiling cornicing, original doors and turned balustrades on the attractive staircase.

Brooke House includes four reception rooms and a cellar.

It is situated within the Rugby School conservation area.

A launch event takes place at Brooke House, 5, Hillmorton Road, on Saturday, July 6 at 10am.

