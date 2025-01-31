Property focus: Character home in Bourton on Dunsmore provides versatile living across three floors

Gate Farm House is on the market through Guild House estate agents in Rugby.

Offers in excess of £500,000 are invited on the Main Street home.

It dates back as far as the late 1860's and retains a wealth of original features throughout.

The character home provides deceptively spacious and versatile accommodation across three floors.

In brief the accommodation comprises: large kitchen breakfast room with bespoke hand built oak and walnut kitchen; comprehensive range of units complimented by light beige granite work surfaces, incorporating integral dishwasher, American style fridge/freezer; Rangemaster cooker and a large statement dresser.

It has an archway with oak double doors that lead through into a generous lounge and dining room which are separated by an 'inglenook' style brick built dual aspect fireplace with dual wood burning stove.

To the first floor the large landing leads off to the master bedroom which has views over the garden, an en suite shower room and walk in wardrobe.

There is a further good sized double bedroom with original feature fireplace and a spacious family bathroom on the first floor. Stairs lead up to the second floor where there are two bedrooms both featuring exposed original timbers.

The property has a south facing rear garden which is fully enclosed by mature hedgerows, brick wall and brand new timber fencing. There is a large raised decked patio area and gated gravelled driveway with parking for three cars.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, telephone (01788) 577218.

