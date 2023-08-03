PROPERTY FOCUS: Charming family home in Rugby with wonderful original features

Property is believed to date from around 1900 and had the stunning drawing room added some 18 years later

This charming detached home in a quiet Rugby location has a magical feel about it.

Lane End, in Merttens Drive, is on the market through Fine & Country with a guide price of £800,000

It has four bedrooms, spacious reception rooms, and mature gardens in excess of 1/3 of an acre.

Lane End has been well maintained and extended over the course of the last 28 years by the current owners.

Sitting within a conservation area, the property is believed to date from around 1900 and had the stunning drawing room added some 18 years later.

The home retains some wonderful features including a vaulted drawing room with a multi-fuel stove and oak panelling set in delightful and mature gardens with the total plot extending to 0.38 of an acre.

For more information, contact Claire or Sam, Fine & Country on 07894 561313/07714 515484 c[email protected] [email protected]

