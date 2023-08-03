Register
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
The property has a magical feel.The property has a magical feel.
The property has a magical feel.

PROPERTY FOCUS: Charming family home in Rugby with wonderful original features

Property is believed to date from around 1900 and had the stunning drawing room added some 18 years later
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 13:10 BST

This charming detached home in a quiet Rugby location has a magical feel about it.

Lane End, in Merttens Drive, is on the market through Fine & Country with a guide price of £800,000

It has four bedrooms, spacious reception rooms, and mature gardens in excess of 1/3 of an acre.

Lane End has been well maintained and extended over the course of the last 28 years by the current owners.

Sitting within a conservation area, the property is believed to date from around 1900 and had the stunning drawing room added some 18 years later.

The home retains some wonderful features including a vaulted drawing room with a multi-fuel stove and oak panelling set in delightful and mature gardens with the total plot extending to 0.38 of an acre.

For more information, contact Claire or Sam, Fine & Country on 07894 561313/07714 515484 c[email protected] [email protected]

Imagine relaxing in this grand area.

1. Luxury living

Imagine relaxing in this grand area. Photo: F&C

The home has a magical feel.

2. Magical home

The home has a magical feel. Photo: F&C

If you can't stand the heat...

3. Hot kitchen

If you can't stand the heat... Photo: F&C

A view of the lovely gardens.

4. Green and serene

A view of the lovely gardens. Photo: F&C

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:PropertyRugbyProperty Focus