PROPERTY FOCUS: Charming family home in Rugby with wonderful original features
This charming detached home in a quiet Rugby location has a magical feel about it.
Lane End, in Merttens Drive, is on the market through Fine & Country with a guide price of £800,000
It has four bedrooms, spacious reception rooms, and mature gardens in excess of 1/3 of an acre.
Lane End has been well maintained and extended over the course of the last 28 years by the current owners.
Sitting within a conservation area, the property is believed to date from around 1900 and had the stunning drawing room added some 18 years later.
The home retains some wonderful features including a vaulted drawing room with a multi-fuel stove and oak panelling set in delightful and mature gardens with the total plot extending to 0.38 of an acre.
