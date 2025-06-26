Property focus: Charming home in Thurlaston is on a generous plot

White Lodge, in Main Street, is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby with a guide price of £775,000.

Surrounded by attractive, mature gardens, the property is a short stroll from Draycote Water and close to the amenities of nearby Dunchurch.

Originally built in the 1700s, the house offers a pretty façade and is rich in period detail throughout.

Inside, the space is deceptively large, with a welcoming entrance hall, six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a lovely farmhouse kitchen complete with an 80-year-old working Aga.

The ground floor also features a separate dining room and snug, a comfortable sitting room, utility room, and cloakroom.

Original features such as exposed ceiling timbers, latched timber doors, and open fireplaces add warmth and authenticity to the home’s already inviting feel. The gardens are a real highlight including an enchanting, secret walled gardenm garage, and an adjoining workshop.

Practical benefits include oil-fired central heating, double-glazed period-style windows, and a brand new tiled roof installed in 2024.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Claire Heritage on 07894 561313 or [email protected] or Sam Funnell on 07714 515484 or [email protected]

