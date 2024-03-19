Take a look inside this Bilton property, where comfort meets charm.

The Limes, Lime Tree Avenue, is being sold through Fine & Country estate agents.

Offers over £750,000 are invited.

The launch event is this Saturday (March 23) from 10.30am – 12.30pm and viewing is strictly by appointment only.

This detached 4-bedroom residence with a double garage and private gardens offers a world of tranquillity.

The home includes living room, dining/family room, kitchen/diner and conservatory.

Its spacious kitchen - with dining area – is seamlessly connected to the conservatory. There’s a utility room, garage and versatile home office.

There’s four bedrooms, one with en suite and spacious family bathroom.

The Limes has a double garage and off-road parking.

It features an enchanting enclosed rear garden with pond and patio area.

Viewing arrangements: Strictly via the vendors sole agents at Fine & Country Rugby: Liz Teasdale and Nicola Loraine on (01788) 820062.

1 . The Limes, Bilton Peace and tranquility in the garden. Photo: F&C

2 . The Limes, Bilton An exterior view of the The Limes. Photo: F&C

3 . The Limes, Bilton Imagine relaxing in this lovely space. Photo: F&C